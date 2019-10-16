Longtime Stonewall Jackson football coach Dick Krol passes away

Dick Krol, a longtime head coach of Stonewall Jackson High School football, has passed away. The school confirmed the news to WHSV Wednesday morning.

Krol's passing was first reported by the The Jackson Journal, the school's online newspaper.

Stonewall Jackson renamed its field after Krol last season. According to an article from The Northern Virginia Daily about the event, Krol coached the Generals from 1987-2014 and won 142 games at SJHS.

Members of the community sent out the following tweets about Krol's passing: