Luray & Stuarts Draft to meet in WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Luray and Stuarts Draft will meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week for week six of the high school football season.

Both teams are undefeated with identical 4-0 records in 2019. Luray is the No. 1 team in the Region 2B playoff rankings while Stuarts Draft comes in at No. 2.

Kickoff Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Stuarts Draft High School.

Tune to WHSV at 11:35 p.m. each Friday night throughout the high school football season to see WHSV EndZone, a 30-minute show featuring highlights and coverage of high school football in the Shenandoah Valley.