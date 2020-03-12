Luray girls fall in Class 2 state title game

The Luray girls basketball team lost to Gate City, 64-54, in the VHSL Class 2 state title game Thursday afternoon at VCU Siegel Center.

Sophomore Emilee Weakley scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs. Freshman Jaidyn McClung added 14 points and 6 rebounds for Luray while junior Brynlee Burrill chipped in 12 points.

Sarah Thompson led Gate City with 19 points and eight rebounds. Macey Mullins added 15 points for the Blue Devils.

Luray finishes the season with a 29-2 overall record.