Luray vs. Strasburg – Week 11

On a brutally cold night, high school football teams across our area will battle to stay undefeated, to gain at a chance at the playoffs, to regain their honor and more on the final week of the 2019 regular season.

Just like every week of the 2019 season, you'll see WHSV's EndZone crew right there along the sidelines in the Shenandoah Valley and eastern West Virginia to capture all the action.

Among the games we're following in Week 11:

Luray will be facing off against Strasburg at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.

You can stay up-to-date with the latest scores at whsv.com/sports/localscores and tune into WHSV EndZone after the 11 p.m. news to watch all the highlights.

Can't find us on your TV? That's no problem either. You can watch EndZone live at www.whsv.com/livestream or catch it re-airing at that link until our 6 p.m. Saturday newscast.

After the show, you'll be able to find highlights for the game right here.

You can also follow @WHSVScoreZone on Twitter and track #WHSVEndzone for the latest updates from around our area on Friday nights! Use the hashtag to let us see your great photos and videos from the game!

