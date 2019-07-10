Manchin proposes equal pay for USWNT

The U.S. Women's National Soccer team won the World Cup for the second consecutive and fourth time overall on Sunday. Today, one U.S. Senator proposed a bill that could give them equal pay to the men.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), introduced a bill that he's hoping will give them equal pay.

America is hosting the 2026 Men's World Cup. Manchin wants to cut off any federal funding for that until the U.S. Soccer Federation agrees to pay the women's team as much as the men.

28 members of the women's team have filed a lawsuit against U.S. Soccer. More than 50 members of Congress wrote to U.S. Soccer last week demanding to know why the women are paid less than the men.