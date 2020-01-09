Manuel Ferriol Selected in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft

On Thursday afternoon FC Dallas selected midfielder Manuel Ferriol with the 40th overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

Ferriol joins CJ Sapong, Nick Zimmerman and Kurt Morsink as JMU alumni who have been drafted into the MLS.

"On behalf of the entire JMU Men's Soccer family we would like to congratulate Manuel on being drafted in the 2020 MLS Draft," Head coach Paul Zazenski said. "He has been a fantastic representative of our program both on and off the field and we wish him nothing but the best of luck as he starts his professional career. He did some very special things in a JMU uniform and we are proud to call him a Duke!"

Ferriol capped off his JMU career with 32 goals scored, tied for eighth on the Dukes all-time list. He added 11 assists and appeared in 64 games for the Dukes. In his senior season, Ferriol collected a new single-season program record 16 goals, adding six assists and collected a single-season record 38 points.