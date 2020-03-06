JMU's Matt Lewis earns Second Team All-CAA honors

Junior guard Matt Lewis of the James Madison men's basketball team has been named to the 2019-20 All-Colonial Athletic Association Second Team, as announced by the league on Friday afternoon.

Lewis, who was a Third Team All-CAA selection last year and an All-Rookie choice two seasons ago as a freshman, led the Dukes in scoring for the second straight year, racking up a career-best 19.0 points per contest through the regular season, fifth-most in the CAA.

The Woodbridge, Va. native also set new career marks for field-goal percentage (40.9%), three-point percentage (38.1%), rebounding (5.6/game) and assists (3.6/game). Through the regular season, Lewis is the only player in the CAA to rank among the league's top 12 in scoring, rebounding and assists simultaneously.

In the most complete year of his career, Lewis climbed the the JMU charts as well, climbing into fourth place on the Dukes' all-time scoring chart with 1,557 career points heading into the CAA Tournament. He also ranks sixth all-time at JMU with 194 career made three-pointers and third all-time with 409 made free throws.

The Dukes will open their CAA Tournament on Saturday, March 7, with a 6:30 p.m. first-round matchup against No. 7 Elon. Live video coverage will be available at FloHoops.com for the tournament's first two rounds.

William & Mary's Nathan Knight was named the CAA Player of the Year and the CAA Defensive Player of the Year. William & Mary head coach Dane Fischer was named the CAA Coach of the Year. Elon's Hunter McIntosh is the CAA Rookie of the Year.