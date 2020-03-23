Meeting set for Tuesday to discuss VHSL spring sports

The VHSL Crisis Management team will meet Tuesday to decide the fate of high school spring sports after Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday the closing of all public K-12 schools across Virginia through the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

Following Northam's announcement, the VHSL released the following statement:

"Due to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declaring all schools in the Commonwealth closed for the remainder of year in response to the COVID-19 outbreak all VHSL spring sports and activities are cancelled. The VHSL will hold a conference call Tuesday morning with its VHSL Crisis Management team to discuss all options relating to spring sports and academic activities following the current academic year and into the summer. The VHSL will announce a decision on Tuesday following the meeting.

“We need to support our Governor and State Superintendent. These actions were taken to protect Virginians, keep them safe and healthy and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.

“Our Crisis Management team is made up excellent school representatives and has been vital in all deliberations regarding COVID-19. In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be, in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and families.”"

Check back to whsv.com/sports Tuesday to learn more about the VHSL's final decision about spring sports.

