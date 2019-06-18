Megan Good signs two-year contract with USSSA Florida Pride

Former James Madison softball star Megan Good has signed a two-year contract with USSSA Florida Pride of National Pro Fastpitch, the team announced Tuesday.

Good was drafted by the Pride earlier this year. She recently finished her JMU career as one of the best players in program history.

Good leaves JMU holding program records for games started (235), games played (235), runs batted in (188), lowest earned run average, wins (120), appearances (157), complete games (86), shutouts (37), innings pitched (843.2) and strikeouts (900).