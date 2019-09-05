Mike London returns to UVA as Hoos face the Tribe

A familiar foe awaits the University of Virginia football team on Friday night.

London's best year at UVA came in 2011 when he led the Cavaliers to an 8-4 regular season record.

Former Virginia head coach Mike London returns as the head coach of William & Mary.

London was at the helm for the Hoos from 2010-2015. Following a season-ending loss to Virginia Tech in 2015, London resigned.

The Tribe's head coach declined to give a typical "coach speak" response when asked about the homecoming.

"There's a human element to it. I spent a lot of years there," London said. "I'm the head coach at William & Mary now. My job is to try to put a game plan together, go up there and be competitive. A lot of good people up there, a lot of great friends."