Mohr's Overtime Goal Lifts Dukes to Second Consecutive CAA Title

James Madison men's soccer claimed their second consecutive CAA championship with an overtime goal by Niclas Mohr. The Dukes improve to 11-6-3 on the season, while No. 20 UNCW finds their season come to an end at 12-5-2.

JMU Men's Soccer is headed to the CAA tournament title game

Throughout the first 90 minutes, both sides could not find many opportunities to score. In the 26th minute the regular-season overtime hero for UNCW, Jacob Evans, was whistled for a red card. The Dukes played a man advantage for the remainder of the match and overtime.

UNCW continued to pressure the Dukes in the second half, attacking in the final third, outshooting JMU 11-6. The Dukes and Seahawks ended regulation scoreless, before the Seahawks had multiple chances to score, but the Dukes defense held strong.

In double overtime JMU pushed the attack and continued to press the issue. Niclas Mohr cut to the inside and chipped the keeper into the top left corner to give the Dukes their second consecutive CAA championship.

Four Dukes found themselves on the 2019 CAA Men's Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team. Melker Anshelm, TJ Bush, Manuel Ferriol and Niclas Mohr were all listed. Niclas Mohr also collected Most Outstanding Player of the tournament and scored the game winner.

2019 CAA Men's Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team

Melker Anshelm, James Madison

TJ Bush, James Madison

Manuel Ferriol, James Madison

Niclas Mohr, James Madison (Most Outstanding Player)

Gabriel Cabral, UNCW

Phillip Goodrum, UNCW

Mark Lindstrom, UNCW

Hendrik Hebbeker, Hofstra

George O'Malley, Hofstra

Alexander Levengood, William & Mary

Julian Ngoh, William & Mary

MATCH FACTS

No. 20 UNCW (12-5-2) – 0

James Madison (11-6-3) – 1

SCORING

107' – JMU – Niclas Mohr (2)