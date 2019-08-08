Moreland stands out in Redskins preseason opener

Former James Madison cornerback Jimmy Moreland was the star of the Washington Redskins' preseason opener Thursday night in Cleveland.

Moreland registered six total tackles, three passes defensed, and two forced fumbles in Washington's 30-10 loss to the Browns.

The former Duke prevented the Browns from scoring in the first quarter. With Cleveland on the one-yard line, Moreland broke up passes on back-to-back plays then forced a fumble on fourth and goal that the Redskins recovered.

In the third quarter, Moreland was matched up with his former JMU teammate and Cleveland wide receiver Ish Hyman. On a third down with the Browns in the red zone, Hyman caught a pass across the middle and appeared headed for a touchdown until Moreland knocked the ball out of his hands. The Redskins recovered the fumble.

Moreland was a seventh round pick of the Redskins earlier this year after a standout career at JMU. He is considered to be a contender to start at cornerback for the Redskins this season.