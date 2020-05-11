Mount St. Mary's transfer Morse excited to join JMU

Vado Morse is ready to suit up for the James Madison men's basketball team.

"I'm very excited," said Morse, in a FaceTime interview WHSV Monday afternoon. "I posted on my (Instagram) story, I can't wait to be on the new campus. I want to go down now to be honest. If it was up to me, I would be down there right now."

Morse is latest player to announce his intention to join the Dukes as a transfer for first-year head coach Mark Byington. He spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Mount St. Mary's where he started 47 games, averaged 12.8 points per contest, and was the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year in 2018-2019.

"I'm more of a scoring guard," said Morse. "That's my style of play. I can get my teammates involved, of course, I love to win. "

Morse says he already personally knows JMU junior guard Matt Lewis. Lewis was the Dukes' leading scorer last season with 19.0 points per game and has put his name into the NBA Draft pool but can still return to JMU for his senior season. Lewis and Morse competed against each other in high school.

"We played each other probably at least one time every year and we always got that matchup and we always competed," said Morse.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Morse has one main goal for his upcoming time with JMU: make it to the NCAA Tournament.

"For sure I want to go dancing," said Morse. "That's something I haven't done before. That's kind of like the big goal."

As a transfer Morse will likely have to sit out the 2020-2021 season but could become immediately eligible if the NCAA passes a one-time transfer waiver rule. The organization is expected to vote on the issue later this month.