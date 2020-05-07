Mount St. Mary's transfer commits to JMU

The James Madison men's basketball team picked up another transfer Thursday afternoon.

Vado Morse announced his decision to join the Dukes with a post on Twitter. He's a 6'0" guard who recently finished his sophomore season at Mount St. Mary's.

Morse started 47 games over two seasons with MSM while averaging 12.8 points per game. He was named the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year following the 2018-2019 season when he averaged 14.7 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game, and 2.9 assists per game as a freshman.

Morse has two years of eligibility remaining at JMU. He is the fifth player this offseason to announce his intention to join the Dukes under first-year head coach Mark Byington.