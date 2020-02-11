Move up in class doesn't phase Wilson Memorial wrestling

The Wilson Memorial wrestling team is preparing to send seven wrestlers to the Class 3 state tournament.

The Green Hornets qualified seven wrestlers and three alternates for the VHSL state championships at the Region 3C competition at Liberty (Bedford) High School this past weekend. As a team, Wilson Memorial finished in second place and just one point behind region champion Rockbridge County.

"It was awesome to see that we got second and we were that close to winning it," said Wilson Memorial junior Chase Wilson, who won the Region 3C title at 182 pounds. "That was really cool to see at 3A because no one expected that."

Wilson Memorial's strong performance at the region tournament comes in the program's first season competing in Class 3 after moving up from Class 2.

"We come our first year into 3A and get second in the region," said senior Matthew Holmes, who finished in third place at 138 pounds. "We just think 3A is really tough but we can be here. We can compete and we can do well in 3A."

Next up for the Green Hornets is the VHSL State Championships which will take place from February 21-22 at Salem Civic Center.

"To send seven this year is pretty good," said Wilson Memorial head coach Chris Robinson. "We feel pretty good about it."