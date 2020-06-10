NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties

NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties.

United States, Confederate and race flags fly over Turn 4 during NASCAR qualifying at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, July 4, 2015

NASCAR says Wednesday the Confederate flag “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry.”

The full statement the racing organization issued reads:

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's lone black driver, called this week for the banishment of the Confederate flag and said there was “no place” for them in the sport. Wallace asked the stock car series with deep ties to the South to formally distance itself from what for millions is a symbol of slavery and racism.

Bubba Wallace told CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday his position has changed over the years after seeing how uncomfortable the symbol makes some people.

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with confederate flags,” Wallace said. “Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

After decades, NASCAR obliged.

Former chairman Brian France in 2015 tried to ban the flying of Confederate flags at race tracks, a proposal too broad to enforce and one that angered NASCAR’s core Southern-based fan base.

The move was announced before Wednesday night's race at Martinsville Speedway. Wallace was set to drive a Chevrolet with a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme.

NASCAR paused before Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to acknowledge the country’s social unrest.

The governing body vowed to do a better job of addressing racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

During their warm-up laps, the 40 cars pulled to a stop in front of the empty grandstands and shut off their engines to hear from NASCAR President Steve Phelps. He told them “our sport must do better."

Bubba Wallace and Richard Petty Motorsports Tuesday revealed a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme for the No. 43 Chevrolet.

The new paint scheme, which will run at the NASCAR Cup Series race on Wednesday night at Martinsville Speedway, was revealed along with a video message from Wallace on RPM’s social media channels. According to NASCAR, Wallace had significant input on the paint scheme.