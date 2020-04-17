NASCAR postpones Martinsville Speedway race scheduled for May

NASCAR announced Friday it would be postponing its events scheduled for May 8-9 at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR says it intends to hold all 36 races, which may begin sometime in May, albeit without an audience. The location is still to be determined.

Martinsville Speedway says it will continue to work closely with NASCAR officials to determine a new date.

“We want to thank all of our dedicated fans who were set to join us during our May race weekend and our first NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “The well-being and safety of our patrons, NASCAR stakeholders, employees and our community continues to be our number one priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these challenging times and we look forward to having everyone back in the near future to help us make history once again at Martinsville Speedway.”

NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway will continue to consult with health experts and local, state and federal officials.