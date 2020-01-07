NDSU seeks to complete perfect season in FCS National Championship

North Dakota State has a chance to complete a perfect season when the Bison meet JMU Saturday in the FCS National Championship game.

NDSU enters the title game with a 15-0 overall record. The Bison went 12-0 during the regular season for the first time in program history before earning three playoff victories.

"When you have an opportunity to do that, we have to take advantage of that," said NDSU head coach Matt Entz. "Again, we are playing an unbelievable talented football team and we will have our work cut out for us."

North Dakota State has won seven of the last eight national championships at the FCS level. The only time the Bison didn't win it all during that span was when JMU defeated Youngstown State to win the 2016 FCS National Championship.

NDSU and JMU will meet Saturday, January 11 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas for the 2019 FCS National Championship. The game kicks off at 12 p.m. (Eastern) and will be televised on WHSV (ABC).