New JMU MBB head coach Byington making moves on recruiting trail

A new era is underway for JMU men's basketball with new head coach Mark Byington. In a span of one week, Byington earned three commitments -- two incoming freshmen and one transfer.

It all started when Jalen Hodge, a rising junior guard from Louisiana Monroe, announced his commitment to the Dukes on April 11.

"Just looking at everything going on around JMU right now and the program and it just kind of seemed like everything was just trending up," Hodge told WHSV last week. "I know last year the program wasn't at its best, but it definitely looks like everything is trending upwards and I wanted to be a part of that."

On Tuesday, Byington earned his first freshman commit when three star forward Justin Amadi chose the Dukes.

On Saturday, JMU earned a commitment from Terell Strickland, a speedy and energetic point guard. Strickland is the son of former NBA player Rod Strickland.

"The new coaching staff has an opportunity to change the program around and kind of build something," Strickland said. "Obviously I think the campus and facilities speak for themselves, it's insane."

