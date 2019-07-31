New coordinators ready for first season at JMU

Offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman are both preparing for their first season with the James Madison football program.

Both coordinators were hired as part of first-year head coach Curt Cignetti's staff.

Montgomery joins the Dukes after a recent stint as the OC at Charlotte. He previously served as offensive coordinator at Youngstown State and even coached against JMU in the 2016 FCS National Championship game. He also has head coaching experience, leading the Miami (OH) program from 2005-2008.

Hetherman joins JMU from CAA rival Maine, where he served as the Black Bears' defensive coordinator for three of his four seasons on the coaching staff. He also has experience coaching in Virginia. Hetherman was an assistant coach at Old Dominion from 2010-2013 when the Monarchs were still in the CAA.

JMU begins preseason game Friday afternoon. The Dukes' season opener is Saturday, August 31 at West Virginia.