The installation of the new turf design at Bridgeforth Stadium is close to completion.

The new turf features changes to the design of the playing surface including the replacement of the Duke Dog logo with the primary JMU block lettering logo at midfield. The words "James Madison" will also be in each endzone.

Installation of the turf is expected to be completed by the end of June. The cost of the project is $675,885 and includes repairs to the field's drainage system.