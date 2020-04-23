Nickel earns first Big Ten offer

East Rockingham sophomore forward Tyler Nickel has received a scholarship offer from a Big Ten program.

Nickel posted on Twitter Thursday evening that he's received an offer from Penn State. Nickel now has five D1 offers: Penn State, Virginia Tech, James Madison, VCU, and Old Dominion.

Nickel averaged 26.7 points per game as a sophomore during the 2019-2020 season. His 1,464 career points is the most in VHSL history for a boys basketball player through their sophomore season.