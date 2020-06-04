Nickel ranked as top-100 recruit nationally in Class of 2022

East Rockingham basketball star Tyler Nickel is ranked as a top-100 recruit nationally in the Class of 2022.

Nickel debuted at No. 76 in the first edition of the Rivals Top 150 for the Class of 2022, which was released Thursday. Nickel, a 6'7" small forward, is rated as a 4-star recruit. He already has offers from Virginia Tech, James Madison, Old Dominion, Penn State, and VCU.

Nickel recently finished his sophomore season at East Rockingham where he averaged 26.7 points per game to go along with 7.8 rebounds per contest. He earned First Team All-State honors from the VHSL while helping guide the Eagles to an appearance in the state semifinals. Nickel's 1,464 career points is the most ever by a boys basketball player through their sophomore year in Virginia High School League history. Nickel scored 662 points as a freshman in 2018-2019 and 802 points as a sophomore this past season.