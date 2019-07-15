Nickel receives offer from VT

Throughout the 2018-19 high school basketball season, Tyler Nickel was a star for the East Rockingham Eagles. This past week, he received some good news.

Nickel received an offer from Virginia Tech. He announced the offer on social media early Sunday morning.

As a freshman, Nickel helped lead the Eagles to their first ever appearance in a state title game.

It's the second offer that Nickel has received. JMU extended an offer to the rising sophomore earlier this year.

Last year was his first year with East Rockingham. He reclassified as a freshman after one season as a freshman at Eastern Mennonite School.