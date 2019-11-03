No. 12 Delaware edges JMU Field Hockey

James Madison fell to No. 12 Delaware 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in a Colonial Athletic Association matchup.

James Madison (8-10, 3-3) fought hard against Delaware (14-3. 6-0) in the opening frame. The Blue Hens took four of their eight shots in the quarter but JMU's goalie Kyler Zampiello made three of her six saves in the frame. Delaware was able to capitalize in the first quarter and hold onto that lead for the entire game.

In the second quarter, Delaware remained in control of the pace throughout the second frame. The Blue Hens held onto the 1-0 lead at the break holding control of the shots 6-0. JMU came out strong in the third quarter and regained control. JMU was able to get their shots off in the second half, but the Blue Hens defense was able to hold strong and keep Delaware in the lead.

HOW THEY SCORED

Delaware

7:10 | Femke Strien scored her 16th goal of the season

GAME NOTES

JMU earned their sixth-straight conference tournament bid

This was the fifth time being shutout this season

Zampiello's six saves were a season-high

Delaware had the advantage in shots 8-3

The Blue Hens were awarded more corners 5-3

QUOTING COACH CHRISTY MORGAN

"We had a great showing today! Came up a little short but not for lack of effort and skill! I'm proud of what we are becoming and happy that we get a chance to continue to play! We have a week to grow and our players have a growth mind set so I'm excited to see our efforts payoff next week!"

UP NEXT

JMU will head back to Newark, Del. next week for the Colonial Athletic Association. JMU earned the No. 4 seed and facing No. 1 Delaware.