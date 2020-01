The No. 12 West Virginia men's basketball team lost on the road at Texas Tech, 89-81, Wednesday night.

Derek Culver led the Mountaineers in scoring with 16 points. WVU falls to 16-4 overall and 4-3 in Big 12 play. Davide Moretti paced the Red Raiders with a game-high 25 points in the victory.

West Virginia returns to action Saturday afternoon when the Mountaineers host Kansas State for a 2 p.m. tip-off in Morgantown.