The No. 13 West Virginia men's basketball team defeated Iowa State, 76-61, Wednesday night at WVU Coliseum.

Freshman Oscar Tshiebwe recorded a double-double in the victory with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Four other players scored in double figures for the Mountaineers.

WVU improves to 18-4 overall and 6-3 in Big 12 play with the victory. West Virginia is back in action Saturday when the Mountaineers visit Oklahoma for a 2 p.m. tip-off.