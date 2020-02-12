No. 14 West Virginia falls at home to No. 3 Kansas

The No. 14 West Virginia men's basketball team lost at home to No. 3 Kansas, 58-49, Wednesday night.

Devon Dotson led Kansas in scoring with 15 points while Isaiah Moss chipped in 13 points for the Jayhawks. Oscar Tshiebwe paced the Mountaineers with 14 points and nine rebounds while Jordan McCabe added 10 points and five rebounds.

WVU falls to 18-6 overall and 6-5 in Big 12 play while Kansas improves to 21-3 overall and 10-1 in the Big 12. The Mountaineers are back in action Saturday afternoon when they visit No. 1 Baylor for a 4 p.m. tip-off.