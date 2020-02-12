No. 17 JMU defeats No. 23 Virginia Tech in OT thriller

Senior Maddie McDaniel fired home the game-winning goal with 16 seconds remaining in overtime to lift #17 James Madison to a thrilling 9-8 women’s lacrosse victory against #23 Virginia Tech on Wednesday night at Sentara Park.

The Dukes evened their record to 1-1, while the Hokies fell to 1-1. With the win, JMU remained unbeaten all-time against VT, improving to 18-0 in the series.

With the game tied at 8-8 and in overtime, the teams traded multiple possessions, but a turnover by Tech’s Emma Crooks with 38 seconds left gave the ball back to JMU. Passes in transition had senior Logan Brennan at the left crease, where she dished a pass inside the 8 meter to McDaniel, leading to the game-winning shot.

It marked the second straight season McDaniel scored a game-winning, overtime goal, as she won with a double-overtime tally at Hofstra back on April 14, 2019 – also a 9-8 JMU win.

Freshman Isabella Peterson scored a game-high four goals in the win, and Brennan had a game-best five points off three goals and two assists.

The Dukes had several players active in the midfield and defensive third, led by sophomore Mairead Durkin, who tallied a game-high 10 hustle stats off three draw controls and career highs of three caused turnovers and four ground balls.

Sophomore Rachel Matey had four draw controls and three ground balls – both career highs – and seniors Emma Johnson and Kristen Russell both had three caused turnovers, which was a career best for Russell. Between the pipes, redshirt junior Molly Dougherty made six saves, including five in the second half. She allowed just two goals over the final 38:28.

Virginia Tech was paced by three goals from Kayla Frank. Paige Petty had two goals and an assist, while Taylor Caskey added a goal and two helpers. Leigh Lingo led all players with a career-best five caused turnovers to lead Tech’s defense.

QUOTING SHELLEY KLAES-BAWCOME AND EMMA JOHNSON

“Credit Virginia Tech, they came ready to play today, but that was a huge gut check win for JMU. We’re a team looking to find its confidence, looking to prove what its worth this year. We did not shoot well in the first half, and we did a great job of finding ourselves and doing what we had to do to win the game. That’s all it takes.” – Head Coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe

“In the end, we just stuck to our game plan. We knew if we stayed disciplined, things were going to go our way. We played two full overtime periods, the defense had to make some stops and the offense had to get the ball back, but we’re resilient and it was a total team effort. You learn a lot from this first win, because it’s overtime. If we play a full 60 minutes, we won’t be in this position, but if any teams wants to come at us with overtime, we’ll give them our full fight.” – Senior defender Emma Johnson

UP NEXT

JMU hits the road for the first time this season, traveling to Sparks, Md., for a neutral-site matchup against UConn (1-0). The opening draw is set for noon at Tierney Field.