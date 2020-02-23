No. 17 JMU women's lacrosse earns road win

Freshman Isabella Peterson scored a career-high six goals, and #17 James Madison netted 11 of the game’s first 13 goals en route to a 13-8 win at High Point in non-conference women’s lacrosse action Saturday afternoon at Vert Stadium.

The Dukes improved to 3-1 on the year, while the Panthers fell to 1-2. JMU also beat HPU for the fourth straight time, moving to 5-1 in the all-time series.

Peterson recorded a hat trick in each half, finishing her fourth collegiate game with a career-high seven points off six goals and an assist. Seven different players scored goals in the win, as sophomore Daria Lucchesi had two goals, both on free-position shots, and junior Katie Checkosky tallied four points off a goal and season-high three assists.

In the midfield, JMU dominated the draw, as sophomore Rachel Matey had a career-high eight, which was one more than HPU’s entire team. Senior Maddie McDaniel also won six draws, to go with a goal. Senior Emma Johnson paced the defense with three caused turnovers and two ground balls. Senior Kelsey Reed had three ground balls with a goal, and five other Dukes had at least two ground balls. Redshirt junior Molly Dougherty made seven saves for her third win between the pipes in 2020.

High Point was led by a two-goal, two-assist day by Abby Hormes. Rachel Foster and Ashley Britten also scored twice.

QUOTING SHELLEY KLAES-BAWCOMBE

“The first half was a tale of two zone teams, trying to figure out how to break through the zone defenses. Once we did that in the second half, the team relaxed a little bit and was able to find success in the attacking end. We’re a team learning how to control tempo and how to make smart decisions. Our draw unit stepped up in the second half and gave us a lot of great possessions.”

“Isabella [Peterson] did a great job taking advantage of space. She did a great job of shooting around the goalie and she’s creating a good connection with Katie [Checkosky] on the crease. The first half, our defense played really disciplined and limited all of High Point’s options. We lost a little bit of that in the second half when they went on their run, but because our draw unit was so strong, we were able to maintain the lead.”

UP NEXT

JMU is off next week and returns to action on Wednesday, March 4 when it hosts #25 Penn State. The opening draw is set for 4 p.m. at Sentara Park.