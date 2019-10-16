No. 18 Dukes fall to No. 1 UVA, 1-0

James Madison men's soccer fell to No. 1 Virginia 1-0 on Tuesday night at Klockner Stadium. The Dukes fell to 9-4-1 on the season, while UVA improved to 11-0-1. The 77th minute goal was the first goal allowed by the Dukes against a ranked team this season.

The Dukes and Cavaliers were scoreless heading to half, after a barrage of shots by JMU could not find the back of the net. Both keepers made two stops in the first half and the Cavaliers held the advantage in corners 4-3.

In the second half JMU tallied chances early and often to control the pace of play. Lewis Long IV had the chance of the night for the Dukes, stealing a pass and beating the UVA defense. The Cavaliers keeper made the save to keep the match level early in the half. In the 77th minute Irakoza Donaisyano scored on a shot from 35 yards out to beat TJ Bush.

MATCH FACTS

No. 1 Virginia (11-0-1) – 1

No. 18 James Madison (9-4-1) – 0

SCORING

77' – UVA – Irakoza Donasiyano (3)

NOTES

- Irakoza Donasivano scored his third goal of the season, turning from 35 yards out and finishing into the top right corner

- TJ Bush falls to 9-4-1 on the season, stopping three shots on the night

- Tom Judge led all Dukes with three shots in the match, followed by Lewis Long IV

- UVA outshot the Dukes 17-7, but the Dukes held the advantage in shots on goal 5-4

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"Tonight was a tough result against a team that has yet to be beaten. Our guys battled all night and had opportunities that just didn't fall. UVA scored a great goal and sometimes you just have to tip your hat. Proud of our group on the night despite the outcome."

NEXT UP

The Dukes will return home to face off against UNCW in a battle for first place in the CAA. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Sentara Park.