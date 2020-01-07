No. 18 Virginia falls on the road at Boston College

The No. 18 Virginia men's basketball team suffered a road loss at Boston College Tuesday night. The Eagles defeated the Cavaliers, 60-53.

Guard Jay Heath led the Eagles with 17 points while Braxton Key paced UVA with a team-high 16 points.

With the loss, Virginia falls to 11-3 overall and 3-1 in ACC play. No. 2 Duke is lone remaining unbeaten team in conference play with a 3-0 league mark. Virginia returns to action Saturday when the 'Hoos welcome Syracuse to John Paul Jones Arena for a 4 p.m. tip-off.