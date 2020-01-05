No. 19 UVA defeats rival Virginia Tech

Matching up against arch-rival No. 19/19 Virginia in the Commonwealth Clash presented by Virginia529, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team came up short 65-39 on Saturday inside John Paul Jones Arena.

Looking for its second road victory of the season, the Hokies (10-4, 1-2 ACC) could not get past the Cavaliers (11-2, 3-0) defense, as UVA went on to hold its fourth opponent this season under 40 points. Virginia's defense forced Tech, the nation's best at protecting the rock with averaging 9.5 turnovers per game coming into this one, to commit 13 turnovers on the day.

Redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II was a bright spot on offense for Tech, scoring a team-high 18 points and hitting three triples. Nolley, the reigning ACC Freshman of the Week, also grabbed five boards along with forward P.J. Horne, who tallied five as well.

Sophomore Kihei Clark paced the Cavaliers on the day, scoring a career-high 18 points along with senior Braxton Key notching his second double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 boards. Guard Kody Stattmann recorded career highs in points with 10 and rebounds with eight.

The Commonwealth Clash presented by Virginia529 stands in favor of Virginia 4.5-2. Virginia529 is the official college savings plan of Virginia Tech Athletics and the University of Virginia Athletics. To learn more about Virginia529 and the competition, visit www.thecommonwealthclash.com.