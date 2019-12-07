No. 2 JMU Routs No. 14 Monmouth 66-21 to Advance in the FCS Playoffs

James Madison accumulated over 600 yards of total offense, including 332 on the ground, as the Dukes routed No. 14 Monmouth 66-21 in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

The Dukes improved to 12-1 on the season, winning their 12th straight game, while Monmouth's season ends at 11-3.

Ben DiNucci led JMU's passing attack with 273 yards through the air, tossing two touchdowns without throwing an interception. The signal caller also added 66 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Jawon Hamilton led all Dukes rushers with 95 yards in the contest, picking up 6.3 yards per carry. Percy Agyei-Obese also added 90 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

DiNucci's most prolific target in the ballgame was Riley Stapleton, who caught seven passes for 87 yards. Brandon Polk got in on the action in the passing game as well, hauling in six balls for 83 yards and one touchdown. Polk became the second player in JMU history to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards.

John Daka paced the JMU defensive effort, collecting six tackles, 3.5 TFL, two sacks, and one forced fumble. Charles Tutt added one interception and Ron'Dell Carter had three tackles, 1.5 TFL, and one sack in the win.

The Dukes won the turnover battle in Saturday's game, forcing one turnover while avoiding any giveways, with JMU turning that takeaway into seven points. JMU also had an outstanding day offensively, racking up 623 total yards, 332 on the ground and 291 through the air, while averaging 6.9 yards per play and out-gaining Monmouth. The JMU offense did a good job extending drives, converting on 69.2 percent of third-down attempts. The Dukes also went 2-for-2 on fourth down.

JMU's defense held up against Monmouth's offense, giving up 266 total yards.

JMU took care of business in the red zone, scoring six times on six trips inside Monmouth's 20-yard line, with all of those scores being touchdowns.

JMU will play the winner of Northern Iowa and South Dakota State. The date and time will be determined at a later date.