No. 20 JMU softball knocks off No. 17 Texas Tech in season opener

James Madison softball opened the 2020 season with a shut out win over No. 17/19 Texas Tech, 6-0. Senior Odicci Alexander (1-0) was dominant in the circle for the Dukes tying her career high with 12 strikeouts.

Alexander went the distance for JMU, giving up two hits, walking one and striking out 12. In the batter's box, the Dukes recorded 10 hits and were led by junior Logan Newton, who went 2-for-4 on the day with a double and two RBIs. Junior Hannah File put together a standout day at the dish as well, going 3-for-4. Freshman Emily Phillips also helped out for JMU, with two hits in four trips to the plate while adding an RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Dukes came alive in the third with a single Newton that drove in two runners, Sarah Jubas and Kate Gordon, to get JMU on the board first. Junior Hannah File followed with a hit up the middle and Alexander rounded the bases to score for the Dukes. Freshman Emily Phillips was at the plate next and sent a single down the right field line to bring in Newton to make the score 4-0. In the fifth inning the Dukes added two more their score. Madison Naujokas drove in Jessica Ford. Gordon brought in Michelle Sullivan to put the Dukes at a 6-0 lead over Texas Tech. JMU kept the Red Raiders to two hits on the day making good plays on the defensive end.

Quick Facts

» File had three base hits in the game for JMU.

» The Dukes out-hit the Red Raiders at a 10-2 clip.

» Last time the Duke's opened the season with double figure hits was in 2017 against Missouri.

» JMU's highest scoring inning was the third, when the team pushed four runs.

» JMU went 5-for-13 (.385) with runners in scoring position.

» Alexander limited Texas Tech to just 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

» JMU kept the Red Raider to no hits for four innings.

» Gordon drew two walks from Texas Tech.

Quoting Coach LaPorte

"I was very happy with the way the girls played today," said Coach LaPorte. "Our entire lineup battled at the plate and stayed composed. Odicci pitched a phenomenal game and we made some good plays defensively. We are excited to hit the field again tomorrow."

UP NEXT

James Madison softball is back for two more games tomorrow, as they face Kansas at 1:30 p.m. and No. 19/18 Missouri at 6 p.m. The two games will be available to watch on ESPN3.