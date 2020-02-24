No. 20 West Virginia falls at Texas

The No. 20 West Virginia men's basketball team lost on the road at Texas, 67-57, Monday night.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the way for the Mountaineers in the loss with 14 points and six rebounds. Sean McNeil chipped in 13 points for WVU while Derek Culver added 12 points and six rebounds. Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey combined to score 43 points for Texas.

With the loss, WVU falls to 19-9 overall and 7-8 in Big 12 play. West Virginia is back in action Saturday when the Mountaineers host Oklahoma for a 4 p.m. tip-off.