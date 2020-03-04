No. 22 Virginia holds on for win at Miami (FL)

The No. 22 Virginia men's basketball team earned a 46-44 win at Miami (FL) Wednesday night.

UVA's Kihei Clark was fouled with 8.3 seconds remaining in the game and the score tied, 44-44. Clark proceeded to knock down a pair of free throws to give the Cavaliers a two-point lead. The Hurricanes had two chances to tie the game in the final seconds but both shots were off the mark.

Jay Huff scored the first 17 points of the game for Virginia and finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Mamadi Diakite added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

With the win, Virginia kept its hopes alive of claiming an ACC Regular Championship. UVA hosts No. 10 Louisville Saturday at 4 p.m. The Cavaliers need a win over the Cardinals to have a shot of claiming the conference's regular season crown.

Virginia has won seven straight games and is now 22-7 overall and 14-5 in ACC play.