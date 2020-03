No. 22 Virginia defeated No. 10 Louisville, 57-54, winning its eighth straight game.

With the win, the Cavaliers finish the regular season in a tie for second place with the Cardinals. Both teams finish one game behind No. 7 Florida State.

Kihei Clark tied for a game high 18 points. He hit a clutch three in the final minute, to lift UVA to the win. Jordan Nwora led Louisville with 18 points. Mamadi Diakite added 17 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks.