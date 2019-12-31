No. 24 Virginia Falls to No. 9 Florida in Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 24 Virginia (9-5) had a chance for an onside kick with 45 seconds to go but couldn't come up with it as Florida (11-2) took the 36-28 win in the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Virginia trailed 36-21 with 2:39 remaining in the game. The Cavaliers drove the field in 1:54 to cut it to a one-score game but didn't convert the onside kick.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins (Queen Creek, Ariz.) threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Hasise Dubois (Irvington, N.J.) had two touchdown receptions and 83 yards. Wide receiver Terrell Jana (Vancouver, B.C.) had seven receptions for 126 yards.

The Cavaliers finished with 375 total yards, 323 of those passing yards. Florida had 549 yards of total offense. The Gators led in time of possession and were 4-for-4 in the red zone. Both teams had a turnover and had five tackles for loss.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Florida struck first with a touchdown just 40 seconds into the contest. Virginia got the ball after a Nick Grant (Spotsylvania, Va.) interception and one play later Jana found the end zone on a 34-yard touchdown reception. Virginia would tie it up once again with a touchdown pass from Perkins to Dubois in the back of the end zone to make it 14-14 in the second quarter. Florida scored a field goal and touchdown to take a 24-14 lead into the half.

The Gators added another field goal at the end of the third quarter. Virginia responded with a touchdown from Perkins to wide receiver Joe Reed (Charlotte Court House, Va.). Florida scored 10 consecutive points to put UVA down 36-21. UVA drove 75 yards for a touchdown to cut it to 36-28 but was unable to recover the ensuing onside kick.

STAT LEADERS

QB Bryce Perkins

28-40, 323 yards, 4 TD

WR Hasise Dubois

10 receptions, 83 yards, 2 TD

WR Terrell Jana

7 receptions, 126 yards, 1 TD

LB Zane Zandier

13 tackles, 1 TFL

NOTES

• WR Hasise Dubois finished with 10 receptions for 83 receiving yards. He becomes just the fourth Cavalier to amass 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He finished the year with 1,062 receiving yards.

• Dubois (10), WR Joe Reed (7) and WR Terrell Jana (7) all finished the season with 70+ receptions. It is the first time in program history UVA had multiple players with 70+ receptions.

• QB Bryce Perkins finished with 347 yards of total offense to set a UVA record with 7,910 yards of total offense in his career. He passed Shawn Moore's (1987-90) record of 7,897.

• Nash Griffin booted a 70-yard punt in the first quarter, tying for the 11th-longet punt in program history. It is his second career punt of 70+ yards. It is the longest punt in UVA bowl history.

• With four extra points, PK Brian Delaney finished the season third on UVA's single-season scoring list with 110 points.

• WR Joe Reed had 98 all-purpose yards to surpass Terry Kirby (4,637) for fifth all-time at UVA in all-purpose yards with 4,679.