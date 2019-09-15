No. 4 Maryland Tops JMU Field Hockey

James Madison field hockey dropped a 4-0 decision at No. 4 Maryland on Sunday afternoon. JMU fell to 2-4 on the season while Maryland improved to 6-1.

Maryland would strike early with a penalty stroke. Caitlin Nelson, who would finish the game with a career-high tying 13 saves, would stop six shots in the first quarter. The Terps did not allow JMU to take a shot in the second quarter, holding an 11-3 advantage in shots at the half. Maryland added a goal off a corner rebound in the second frame to lead 2-0 at halftime.

JMU started the third quarter with a penalty corner and was able to get off a shot but Maryland's goalie would be there for the stop. The Terps scored their final two goals in the third quarter off a corner and another penalty stroke. While the Dukes would get off five shots on goal in the game, Maryland was able to stop all five and keep the Dukes scoreless for a 4-0 win for the Terps.

HOW THEY SCORED

Maryland

1:17 | Riley Donnelly converted a penalty stroke

18:06 | Madison Maguire received a pass from Kelee Lepage following a corner shot rebound

39:07 | Bodil Keus scored off a corner

42:51| Riley Donnelly converted a penalty stroke

GAME NOTES

Last time allowing an opposing player to successfully convert a penalty stroke was on Friday against American, September 13, 2019.

Since 2004, JMU has never had two successful penalty strokes converted in the same game by an opponent

Last time a JMU goalie had 13 saves was Caitlin Nelson last season against No. 4 Dukes (9/23/18)

Nelson tied her career-high in saves

Nelson played her fourth complete game of the season and 13th of her career

Second time shutout this season, first was against No. 14 Ohio State (Sep. 6, 2019)

First time playing a Top-5 opponent since facing No. 4 Duke last season Sep. 23, 2018 (Duke won 5-2)

Maryland is on an 11-game win streak against JMU

First of what could be three competitions against Top-5 opponents. North Carolina and Duke are currently ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively

QUOTING COACH CHRISTY MORGAN

"Great battle from the Dukes. Without the strokes called we were completely in the game!! I'm proud of the effort put forth by the Dukes!! When we add the finishing touches we are going to be awesome!"

UP NEXT

JMU is back in Harrisonburg to host Old Dominion on Sunday, September 22 at noon.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Old Dominion Game: STUDENT T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - The first 100 JMU students in attendance will receive a free t-shirt at halftime from JMU Athletics.