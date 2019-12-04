No. 5 Virginia falls to Purdue 69-40

Sasha Stefanovic scored a career-high 20 points, Jahaad Proctor also had 20 and Purdue routed No. 5 Virginia 69-40 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

It's the first time the Boilermakers have beaten a top-five foe from another conference in Mackey Arena's 52-year history. The Boilermakers have won four of five overall.

Jay Huff had 11 points and Mamadi Diakite finished with 10 for the defending national champions. But the Cavaliers had their 13-game winning streak snapped in a rematch of last year's Elite Eight game. They produced their lowest point total since March 2017.