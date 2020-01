No. 6 Randolph-Macon defeated Eastern Mennonite, 77-49, Wednesday night in ODAC men's basketball action.

Tim Jones paced the Runnin' Royals with 15 points while DJ Hill added 10 for EMU. Buzz Anthony scored 20 points to lead Randolph-Macon while Josh Talbert chipped in 17.

With the loss, EMU falls to 3-12 overall and 1-5 on ODAC play. Randolph-Macon improves to 14-1 overall.