No. 8 Maryland rallies to stun JMU

The James Madison Dukes fell to the Maryland Terrapins 70-68 at home Wednesday as Ashley Owusu splits the defense and scores with three seconds left on the clock.

The James Madison women's basketball team lost to No. 8 Maryland, 70-68, Wednesday night at the Convocation Center.

JMU dropped to 2-1 overall with the loss and Maryland improved to 2-1.

The Dukes had two players score in double figures, led by Kiki Jefferson, who had 16 points and seven rebounds. Kamiah Smalls added 14 points and three steals and Kayla Cooper-Williams added eight points and four blocks.

The JMU offense was very productive from downtown, knocking down eight threes on 21 attempts. Jefferson was the most prolific shooter for the Dukes, draining two treys in the contest.

JMU disrupted Maryland shots all night in the contest, coming away with six blocks. Cooper-Williams' four rejections led the way individually for the Dukes.

How it Happened

JMU started out the scoring by going on a 7-0 run, culminating in a bucket from Lexie Barrier, to take an early lead with 7:46 left in the first quarter. Maryland was able to cut into the lead, but JMU still entered the quarter break with a 19-13 advantage. The Dukes capitalized on five Maryland turnovers in the period, turning them into eight points on the other end of the floor.

JMU kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 9-0 run starting at the 9:38 mark in the second period, highlighted by a bucket from Jaylin Carodine, to increase its lead to 28-13. The Terrapins cut into that lead, but the Dukes still enjoyed a 34-27 advantage heading into halftime. JMU was strong from deep in the period, knocking down three three-point shots to account for nine of its 15 points.

JMU continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on an 8-0 run, punctuated by a three from Smalls, to expand its lead further to 42-30 with 7:05 to go in the third. Before the third period was over, the Dukes added four points to that lead and entered the fourth quarter with a 57-41 edge. JMU turned three offensive rebounds into five second chance points on the way to scoring 23 total points in the quarter.

Maryland then erased the JMU lead in the game's final quarter for a 70-68 comeback victory.

Game Notes

--JMU lost on a last-possession shot by Ashley Owusu.

--JMU found success from beyond the arc, knocking down eight treys in the game.

--JMU cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 11 offensive boards in the game.

--Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 16 points and seven rebounds

--JMU got a team-high 12 rebounds from Team.

--Lexie Barrier tallied her 1,000th career point for the Dukes. She became the 31st member of the 1,000 Point Club.

--Kamiah Smalls added 14 points

--Kayla Cooper-Williams rejected four Maryland shots.

What they’re saying:

Kamiah Smalls: “I think it was our overall experience. Our heart has grown over a year. We know we are capable of beating teams like this (Maryland). Our team chemistry has improved. I think we just matched them better this year than last year. It just didn’t go our way.”

Jaylin: “I just come in and do what they need me to do and be the spark and get it going.”

Coach Sean O’Regan “I’m crushed. I’ll put it all on me. I think if we had figured something out mentality wise, press break wise in the fourth quarter we would have won. Our kids deserved to win. And I’m taking that all on me. That’s my job, that’s on me.”

Up Next

The Dukes are back in action on Sunday, November 17, when they'll take on St. John’s at 2 p.m.