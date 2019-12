The No. 9 Virginia men's basketball team defeated Stony Brook, 56-44, Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Kihei Clark lead the Cavaliers in scoring with 14 points. Mamadi Diakite added 13 points and 6 rebounds in the win.

UVA is back in action Sunday when the Cavaliers host South Carolina for a 3 p.m. tip-off at John Paul Jones Arena.