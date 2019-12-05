"No it's not": Cignetti shuts down speculation, affirms commitment to JMU

With just three words in a tweet Monday night, James Madison football head coach Curt Cignetti shut down any speculation about him leaving the Dukes for another head coaching job.

Cignetti tweeted "No it's not." in response to a tweet from a JMU fan, @DukeDogNation. The fan tweeted "It's JMU HC speculation season again. #GoDukes" in reference to an article from HERO Sports that listed Cignetti as a potential candidate for the head coach opening at Old Dominion.

With his three words in a simple tweet, Cignetti put to rest any speculation he would be leaving the Dukes anytime soon. He is in his first season as JMU head coach and led the Dukes to the 2019 CAA title, an 11-1 regular season record, and the No. 2 seed in the FCS Playoffs.

Just one year ago, then-JMU head coach Mike Houston was rumored to be leaving the Dukes for an FBS job just before James Madison played Colgate in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. Houston left for East Carolina shortly after the Dukes lost to Colgate.

JMU is preparing to host Monmouth Saturday afternoon in the second round of the 2019 FCS Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.