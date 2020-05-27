No return to Valley in 2020 for VBL veteran Cole

For Zac Cole, the Shenandoah Valley is a home away from home.

"My girlfriend is from Virginia. We met a couple years ago so it's kind of a trip for her to go home and see her family and then I have been there so long I feel like I've got a lot friends and people I consider family too," said Cole.

Cole, who lives in Florida and serves as the pitching coach for the College of Central Florida baseball program, spends the summer months in the Valley as the head coach of the Valley Baseball League's Waynesboro Generals.

"We had put a really good roster together, we were excited," said Cole about the 2020 team.

He previously played for the Generals and coached the New Market Rebels, leading the team to a league title in 2018. However, Cole won't have chance to coach Waynesboro in 2020 after the season was canceled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were excited," said Cole. "You figure there are 11 teams in the Valley League and everybody brings in 30 players, that's a lot of college baseball players that were looking forward to spending their summer in the Valley League. So it's disappointing for me, it's disappointing for a lot of players and I am sure it's disappointing for a lot of communities that support the Valley League."

Cole, who is spending his time in Florida this summer rather than Virginia as planned, says he hopes to coach Waynesboro again in 2021 when the league is expected to resume competition.

"It'll be back, trust me," said Cole. "The Valley League has such a great reputation, it's been playing for so long. There's so many good people involved that there's no doubt it's going to be back and hopefully it will be back with a vengeance."