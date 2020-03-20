ODAC cancels remainder of spring seasons and championships

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced Friday it has cancelled the remainder of spring sports regular seasons along with ODAC postseason play in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The cancellation applies to league competition. According to the ODAC's statement, individual schools have "autonomy over practice schedules and non-conference competition."

Local ODAC institutions Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College had previously released statements in response to COVID-19. On March 13, EMU announced "spring sports contests are suspended indefinitely." On March 12, Bridgewater announced "College-sponsored events – on and off campus – are cancelled for the spring semester. This will include athletics events."

Full statement from the ODAC on cancelling spring sports regular season play and championships

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), via unanimous vote from its Presidents Council and Board of Directors, has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 conference athletic campaign amid the growing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and its continued effect on decisions made on-campus as well as throughout the region. The cancellation includes all regular season league play as well as ODAC postseason and championship competition.

Per its announcement last week, the ODAC’s leadership remained in close communication as they monitored the evolving landscape. While this choice definitively closes the ODAC portion of all athletic schedules, each member school still maintains autonomy over practice schedules and non-conference competition.

To all the ODAC student-athletes, coaches, institutional staff, and fans, know that this decision did not come lightly. The conference had remained hopeful for competition to resume this spring, but due to the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, the ODAC is prioritizing the health and well-being of not only those in ODAC and member school circles, but respective local communities by encouraging social distancing.

The ODAC looks forward to showcasing the achievements of its spring sport athletes over the next few weeks. Stay tuned for content about our spring sport seniors, end of season awards for those sports, and other features highlighting the 2019-20 athletic campaign.

Stay up-to-date with individual campus responses using these links. Stay tuned for updates on league content via the ODAC website as well as its social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.