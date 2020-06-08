One-year extension for JMU baseball head coach Ikenberry

James Madison baseball head coach Marlin Ikenberry has received a one-year contract extension, keeping him with the Dukes through at least the 2021 season.

JMU Assistant A.D. for Communications Kevin Warner confirmed the news to WHSV Monday morning. Greg Madia of the Daily News-Record was first to report the news.

Ikenberry has led the JMU baseball program for five seasons. The Dukes are 115-116 overall and 42-54 in CAA play during Ikenberry's time at the helm. The Dukes have made two CAA Tournament appearances in his five years leading the program, posting a 1-4 record in postseason play. JMU won 31 games in 2019, the first 30-win season for the Dukes since 2011, and the 2020 season featured a 10-6 start before play was shut down due to COVID-19.