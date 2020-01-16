Ouderkirk named nominee for 2020 McDonald's All American Games

Spotswood High School girls basketball standout Stephanie Ouderkirk has been named a nominee for the 2020 McDonald's All American Games.

Ouderkirk is one of 14 players from Virginia who have been nominated for the prestigious all-star game.

Ouderkirk is considered to the top girls basketball player in the Shenandoah Valley. She helped Spotswood win the VHSL Class 3 state title last season and has already signed to play collegiately at James Madison.

The learn more about the McDonald's All American Games, click here.