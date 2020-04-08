Ouderkirk wraps up outstanding high school career

Stephanie Ourderkirk finishes her career as one of the most decorated high school basketball players in the history of the Shenandoah Valley.

Ouderkirk led Spotswood to back-to-back state tiles (2018-2019 & 2019-2020) and was recently named VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year for the second straight season. Earlier this year she was named as a nominee for the McDonald's All-American Game.

Ouderkirk has already signed to play in college at the Division I level for James Madison University.

"Spotswood has prepared me so well," said Ouderkirk. "I am really, really grateful that I have a program like this around here where I can just get ready for a place like JMU the best I can and I can still play at a place like Spotswood and get really good coaching and become a really good player."

By pouring in 1,353 points with the Trailblazers, Ouderkirk ranks third all-time in scoring at Spotswood. Only Bailey Williams (1,660 points) and Tayler Dodson (1,606 points) rank higher on the list.

"Her skill set is so much different than most other kids," said Spotswood head coach Chris Dodson. "She can score around the basket...She has something that often times is not seen in athletes these days where she is so good at the 12-17 feet area."

During Ouderkirk's final two seasons at Spotswood, the Trailblazers were undefeated against teams from Virginia.